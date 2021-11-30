New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs

-
Reports of sexual assault and misconduct at the University of New Mexico have been on the rise since the school entered into an agreement with the U.S.…
-
Thousands of people have come forward with complaints about sexual abuse inside immigration detention facilities—including children. But few have ever…
-
People with intellectual disabilities experience sexual assault and abuse at an alarmingly high rate. Lawmakers in a handful of states across the U.S.…
-
Sat 4/29, 12p: Do you fear being sexually assaulted? Have you –or somebody you know- been raped? As April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, on Women´s…
-
In the final hours of the 2016 session, lawmakers are scrambling to push legislation through and finish the budget. Several measures would address the…