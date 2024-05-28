Conservative Democrat Castellano seeks three-peat against governor-backed Gonzales

Las Vegas-area state Rep. Ambrose Castellano (D-Serrafina) has defeated his challenger in this year’s District 70 Democratic primary election twice before, but by less than 100 votes both times. This round, the more progressive Anita Gonzales has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham behind her.

As a conservative Democrat, Castellano has broken with his party several times over his two terms in the Roundhouse. He opposed repealing the state’s dormant abortion ban in 2021 and the 2023 New Mexico Voting Rights Act. He voted against cutting small loan interest rates from storefront lenders from 175% to 36%. And he contributed to the Paid Family Medical Leave Act failing by two votes earlier this year.

He told the Las Vegas Optic, “It is crucial that these initiatives support our small businesses and do not undermine the livelihood of our hard-working families.”

A general contractor and rancher, Castellano said on his campaign site that he has, “a distinctive perspective on the economic, agricultural, and infrastructure concerns faced by the region.”

The more progressive Gonzales also lists residents’ pocketbooks as a priority on her campaign site. In direct contrast, however, she said securing paid family and medical leave and protecting lower interest rates on payday loans are key ways to do that. She also said she supports access to reproductive health care “without government interference.”

Lujan Grisham wrote in her endorsement of Gonzales, “I trust Anita to fight for the policies that support families struggling to make ends meet.” She also cited Gonzales’ educational equity work as a Deputy Director for New Mexico Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (NM MESA) and protection of natural resources as an acequia commissioner.

Meanwhile, Castellano has the endorsement of House Speaker Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque), who said Castellano, “contributes a significant depth of knowledge to our efforts at the Roundhouse” through his professional background and “consistently puts the needs of his constituents and district first.”

Castellano has raised $149,420 for his reelection campaign, which is more than double what Gonzales has brought in at $70,169, according to the latest campaign finance records. However, their funding sources differ greatly. While individual donors have given close to half of Gonzales’ contributions, they account for less than 3% of Castellano’s.

New Mexico In Depth reports Castellano is defending his campaign spending in response to an ethics complaint filed by former Democratic state lawmaker and attorney Damon Ely, who alleges the candidate used campaign funds for personal expenses. Those included a trip to Hawaii, tires for his vehicle, and more than $1,000 at restaurants. Castellano said all of the costs were related to his duties and complied with campaign spending rules.

No Republicans are running for the seat. Early voting in the 2024 primary ends Saturday, June 1. Election Day is Tuesday, June 4.