© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

NM Senator leads call for DEA to make opioid addiction medication easier to access

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM MDT
Opioid Treatment - Buprenorphine
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Packets of buprenorphine, a drug which controls heroin and opioid cravings and reduces overdoses. A group of Senators, led by New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, urged the DEA in a letter this week to make the medication more accessible.

New Mexico’s senior U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich is leading a bipartisan call for the Drug Enforcement Administration to make the opioid addiction medication buprenorphine more accessible. In a letter to the agency this week, the group of senators argued the DEA needs to be more transparent about its policies.

Buprenorphine is an evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder that reduces cravings and can lower the risk of overdose by as much as 40%, according to a recent study. However, in order for it to save lives, people addicted to opioids need to have access to it — and the vast majority do not.

In the letter, Heinrich and 16 other senators, including three Republicans and New Mexico’s other Democratic Senator Ben Ray Luján, expressed concern that the DEA has a hand in the problem.

They’re calling on the agency to join with the Food and Drug Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in evaluating the accessibility issue and resolving it.

“It shouldn’t be harder to get a prescription to treat opioid use disorder than it is to get opioids in the first place,” Heinrich told KUNM in a statement.

The senators argued that the DEA hasn’t done enough to make its regulations understandable — not only to patients, but also to those prescribing and dispensing the medication.

Legislation signed in December did away with a waiver needed to prescribe the medication, which had been a significant bureaucratic barrier to getting access to the treatment. Eliminating the “X-waiver” upped the number of providers nationwide from 130,000 to 1.8 million, according to the letter. But getting a prescription isn’t the only blockage in the system — a patient also needs to be able to fill it.

A key hurdle to taking the medication, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, is pharmacies not having it in stock. The senators say there’s a common misperception that the DEA imposes ordering limits on the drug, which helps fuel the empty shelves. They argue more can be done to clarify that such a cap doesn’t exist, and are calling on the agency to issue formal guidance on the matter.

Tags
Local News Martin Heinrichopioid use disorderbuprenorphineDrug Enforcement AgencyU.S. SenateFood and Drug AdministrationFDASAMHSAsubstance use disorderopioidsOpioid crisisaddictionaddiction treatment
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays on KUNM, 5-7 p.m. MT). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
Related Content
  • pills.JPG
    Local News
    Veterinary tranquilizer appearing mixed with opioids in New Mexico
    Megan Myscofski
    The drug is most commonly paired with fentanyl, and healthcare workers say overdoses related to the combination are more complicated to treat.
  • Methadone
    Local News
    Addiction treatment to be required in NM prisons
    Nash Jones
    People in New Mexico state prisons are unable to access medication for addiction treatment unless they’re pregnant— even if they had been on medication before being incarcerated or were transferred from a handful of county jails that provide it. A new state law is going to change that.
  • Doctor Crossing Arms
    News
    Let's Talk addiction and medical discrimination
    Daniel Montaño
    Let's Talk NM 9/29 8a: People with substance use disorders often face stigma and discrimination when seeking medical care. Some healthcare providers will blame the patient's SUD for unrelated health problems, even after years of sobriety. That can allow conditions that would be routine procedures under normal circumstances turn into larger, sometimes life-threatening, problems. Moreover, the negative experience from the patient's perspective can make them less likely to seek care in the future.
Load More