-
Student athletes everywhere watched their seasons dissolve during the pandemic, but there’s hope for sports to resume this spring. In New Mexico, to…
-
New Mexico’s Public Education Department is planning to appeal a court ruling last month that found the state violated the rights of at-risk students by…
-
The Public Education Department is proposing to make language on climate change and evolution less specific in New Mexico’s classrooms.The state held its…
-
UPDATE 10/11: The APS Board voted 5-1 to send the letter of opposition to the new standards to the state Public Education Department. ***New Mexico’s…
-
Bilingual advocacy groups in New Mexico are pushing back against the state public education department in response to a proposal to overhaul the state’s…
-
New Mexico’s Public Education Department lost a case in federal court last month for underfunding state special education programs. And a state audit…
-
New Mexico’s new teacher evaluation system relies heavily on student test scores and classroom observations. It’s divided educators over how to determine…
-
UPDATE 6:05 pm - NEA New Mexico's Charles Goodmacher was in the courtroom late this afternoon and said the judge ruled in favor of the union. We will be…
-
More than a thousand students walked out of their classrooms across New Mexico on Monday in protest of a new standardized test. Many of the students said…