-
Drought adds fuel to the Southwest’s massive wildfires by killing off swaths of forests. That’s been exacerbated over the last decade by bark beetles that attack and kill live trees. Now, a new study shows climate change is accelerating these processes, causing more trees to die faster.
-
Increasing drought and tree mortality rates are causing forests in the American Southwest to die earlier and quicker –– which can add fuel to devastating wildfires.
-
A judge has ruled that federal agencies have failed to monitor the threatened Mexican Spotted Owl population. The ruling stops prescribed burns and forest…