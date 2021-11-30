-
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/23 8a: Higher than average rainfall and snowpack means we're experiencing one of its wettest springs in decades. The Rio Grande is…
-
Santa Fe emergency management officials are bracing for another big thunderstorm Thursday just days after 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in a monster storm on…
-
We got some rain this week in New Mexico. It ended a 96-day dry streak in Albuquerque. But that doesn’t mean we don’t need a lot more rain and snow.“We’re…
-
UPDATE 10/21 5a: Much of New Mexico east of the central mountain chain is under a flood or flash flood watch today. The National Weather Service says…
-
KUNM Call In Show 8/6 8a: *Editor's note: We regret that because of technical difficulties there is no audio archived for this show. Weeds: Not the kind…
-
Drought conditions across much of New Mexico have been improving. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report, 55 percent of the state is in…
-
New Mexico is on track for some much needed drought relief according to the National Weather Service spring forecast.Andrew Church is an NWS meteorologist…