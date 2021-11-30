-
The Rio Rancho school board voted 4-1 Monday evening to put guns in the hands of school security guards. The measure is aimed at keeping students safe in…
-
In response to deadly school shootings across the nation, the Rio Rancho Public School Board is considering arming school security guards. A vote is…
-
Officials say he is Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He's charged with capital murder and is being held without bond. The governor says the suspect surrendered rather than carry out a plan to kill himself.
-
Friday 5/18 8a: During the spring semester, professors with the School of Architecture taught two classes where students did projects around Albuquerque,…
-
A high schooler from Carlsbad organized the Stand for the Second movement Wednesday for students who support the Second Amendment. Will Riley said he’s…
-
The head of the state department that oversees behavioral health services is at odds with Governor Susana Martinez’s administration over how to handle gun…
-
Thousands of students, teachers and community members came out on Saturday in Albuquerque for the March for Our Lives rally. Survivors led a rally in…
-
-
Some local schools encouraged their students to protest on Wednesday. But Rio Rancho High School was not one them.A little before 10 o’clock, about 15…
-
All around the United States, students filed out of their classrooms on Wednesday, March 14, to stand for school safety. It’s been a month since the mass…