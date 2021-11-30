-
New Mexico lawmakers amended the proposed Tobacco Products Act on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to make the new regulations friendlier to retailers, including…
-
New Mexico high schoolers are more than twice as likely to vape nicotine than use traditional tobacco products, according to the state’s Department of…
-
New Mexico is among a handful of states that allow vague reporting on spending by lobbyists – people whose business it is to push an issue at the…
-
There are more cases of vaping-related illnesses appearing all over the country, and New Mexico is no exception. The state Department of Health confirmed…
-
New Mexico high school students are smoking cigarettes a lot less than they used to. The rate among high schoolers in the state is at an all-time low. But…