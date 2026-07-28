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Bead Workshop: with Tara Evonne Trudell and Radio Free Alcatraz

Bead Workshop: with Tara Evonne Trudell and Radio Free Alcatraz

Artist Tara Evonne Trudell leads a hands-on bead-making workshop rooted in storytelling, memory, and resistance
Tara Evonne Trudell (Santee Sioux/Rarámuri/Xicana) is an original descendant of the Indians of All Tribes, Alcatraz. Her practice weaves handmade paper beads, poetry, photography, film, and audio into work that confronts the generational trauma faced by women and children.

In this workshop, participants will begin with a short introduction to bead-making before listening to an edited excerpt of the Radio Free Alcatraz broadcast from August 13, 1970. Each participant will then make their own paper bead from a "We Hold the Rock!" strip. Printed with news, poetry, and artwork from original Alcatraz newsletters, the handmade bead can be strung onto a steel ball chain necklace or safety pin to take home.

FREE! No RSVP required

SITE Santa Fe
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11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
http://sitesantafe.org

Artist Group Info

blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org
http://www.sitesantafe.org