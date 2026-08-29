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Lighting Ledoux

Lighting Ledoux

Harwood Museum of Art and our Ledoux Street neighbors invite you to kick off the holiday season with bonfires and farolitos, performances up and down this historic street, free museum admission, holiday art making, an artist market and lots of festive cheer!

New extended timing to 8pm.

We can't wait to see you all aglow!

Harwood Museum of Art
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/