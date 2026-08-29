Lighting Ledoux
Lighting Ledoux
Harwood Museum of Art and our Ledoux Street neighbors invite you to kick off the holiday season with bonfires and farolitos, performances up and down this historic street, free museum admission, holiday art making, an artist market and lots of festive cheer!
New extended timing to 8pm.
We can't wait to see you all aglow!
Harwood Museum of Art
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com