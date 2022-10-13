© 2022 KUNM
Local News

NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election

KUNM | By Nash Jones
Published October 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT
Toulouse Oliver and Balderas
Gino Gutierrez
/
Source NM
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season.

Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential interference in this year’s general election, New Mexico’s Secretary of State and Attorney General have issued a voter information advisory.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said at a news conference Thursday that the advisory is a proactive step.

"Though we have no indications at this time of any actions that might adversely affect New Mexico’s election, it is essential that the public has as much awareness as possible," she said.

It outlines basics like deadlines and ways to vote, but also warns that voter intimidation, discrimination and obstruction is illegal. It also notes that anyone inside a polling location besides voters should have a letter of authorization.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office is partnering with local law enforcement to protect voters and poll workers.

"We are trying to eradicate any coercion, threat or intimidation into this process," he said.

He encouraged people to call in tips about interference with voter rights or the election to his office’s hotline at 1-844-255-9210, ext. 5.

Toulouse Oliver said her office refers allegations of voter fraud to the AG’s Office for investigation. Despite misinformation campaigns nationwide, she says no allegations were substantiated in New Mexico’s 2020 election.

Tags
Local News NM Elections 2022Maggie Toulouse OliverHector Balderaselection lawVoter RightsElection Interference
Nash Jones
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
See stories by Nash Jones
