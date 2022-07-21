© 2022 KUNM
Local News

Toulouse Oliver says threats against election officials have increased

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published July 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver today testified in front of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security during their hearing on “The Changing Election Security Landscape: Threats to Election Officials and Infrastructure.”
Alice Fordham
/
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver told the Committee on Homeland Security on July 20 she believed threats against election officials have amplified since 2020. The Secretary said last month three threatening phone calls against her were referred to the FBI.

She said that the recent threats came after her office's efforts to directly combat election misinformation through a new website and after a situation in Otero County where commissioners initially refused to certify the primary election results. They cited a baseless concern about voting machines often repeated by people who falsely say Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Toulouse Oliver said she worried in an increasingly difficult environment that election workers might resign.

"I fear that threats coupled with the general vitriol online and in the media directed at all aspects of our elections will cause them so much stress and uncertainty that they will simply not want to do the work anymore," she said.

In answer to questions, she said election officials in New Mexico now work more closely with police and military to try to combat threats, including cyberthreats.

This reporting was made possible by the WK Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners 

Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
