Few gun bills make it to the governor's desk

KUNM | By Megan Myscofski
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:55 PM MST
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham came into this year’s one-month session with an ambitious set of gun legislation goals. Only a few made it through, however.

The House and Senate filed a couple dozen bills related to guns. Several of those were part of the Governor’s public safety agenda, which came on the heels of her sprawling executive order related to gun violence and illegal drug use.

Of those bills, two are making it to her desk.

The first, SB 5, would ban firearms in or near polling places and dropboxes on election day or during early voting. That bill has an exception for anyone with a concealed handgun license, law enforcement officials, people conducting non-election-related business, and those in their vehicles.

The second, HB 129, would mandate a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases. The bill originally called for a 14-day waiting period, but was amended in the House. Advocates for that bill say that it would give those considering suicide or harming others a cooling off period.

Both bills faced heated debates in committee and floor hearings. Some of the bills that didn’t make it would’ve raised the purchasing age for some firearms, created an office of gun violence prevention, and banned firearms from playgrounds.

The Governor is considering holding a special session for public safety legislation.

Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a reporter with KUNM's Poverty and Public Health Project.
