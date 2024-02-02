© 2024 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about gun laws

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published February 2, 2024 at 2:53 PM MST
Albuquerque residents Michael Caldwell, left, and his wife Natasha Caldwell attend a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque for 30-days, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. Natasha said "we came to stand for the constitution and out of anger about what's happening with this health order." (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Roberto E. Rosales/AP
Albuquerque residents Michael Caldwell, left, and his wife Natasha Caldwell attend a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque for 30-days, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. Natasha said "we came to stand for the constitution and out of anger about what's happening with this health order." (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Let’s Talk New Mexico 2/8 8am: Gun violence has more than doubled in New Mexico since 2014. Deaths of children in 2023 led to the Governor’s contentious public health order to keep guns out of many public places. The state legislature is now following her lead with several bills to restrict firearms and access – from raising the age to purchase a gun and increasing waiting periods to banning some semi-automatic weapons.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss gun safety, access, and the proposed new gun legislation making its way through the legislature. Are you fed up with gun violence and ready to make more drastic moves to curb it? Are you a gun owner who thinks there are better ways to stop violence, or, maybe you’re onboard with more state control? We want to hear from you. Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

Let's Talk New Mexico 2024 legislative session
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
