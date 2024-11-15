FDA urges folks to get flu, COVID-19, and RSV for the best protection this holiday season

As we head into the holiday season and gather with family and friends, it’s also the time for respiratory diseases to hit their peak.

Last year alone, over half a million people were hospitalized with the flu and another 900,000 with COVID-19 in the United States.

Currently, flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer for the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Hilary Marston said there are several ways to protect yourself like washing your hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer, being in a well-ventilated space, and masking for those who are vulnerable. However, she said the best form of protection against these viruses are vaccines.

“The dangers of respiratory illness, particularly for those individuals who are older than age 65, such as severe illness, hospitalizations, or death, typically are going to way outweigh the potential side effects from the vaccine” said Marston.

Compared to the side effects of getting the flu, COVID-19, or RSV, Marston said that the side effects of getting the vaccines are mild and temporary, like soreness, swelling, and redness at the injection site while serious side effects are very rare.

Marston said, even if someone gets sick with one of these diseases just being vaccinated can lessen the duration of symptoms.

Those who are 6 months and older are eligible for both the flu and COVID-19 shots, while those 75 years or older, or over 60 and vulnerable, are eligible for the RSV shot.

Marston said that pregnant people 32 to 36 weeks along are also eligible for the RSV vaccine, and by getting the shot, they can protect their newborn baby.

When it comes to testing, Marston said the earliest the better. At-home tests can give results for flu and COVID-19. Local urgent cares or primary physician offices may have additional testing that covers RSV as well.

The New Mexico Department of Health has a vaccine portal that connects folks to their local pharmacy or call in to their hotline at 1-833-796-8773.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

