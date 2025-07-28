Vigil will honor 14-year-old killed at UNM

A vigil is planned Tuesday night for a 14-year-old shot and killed last Friday at the University of New Mexico.

Michaela Helean with the Rio Rancho Observer reports Michael LaMotte was set to attend his sophomore year at Rio Rancho High School this fall.

LaMotte’s cousin, Jordan Ortiz, started a GoFundMe page to help support the family. He wrote that LaMotte was a “beloved son, brother, and a true friend to many. His loss has left a hole in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him.”

The GoFundMe had over $15,602 raised as of mid-day Monday, nearing its goal of $16,000. There is also an obituary for LaMotte online.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect, John Fuentes, met a UNM freshman Thursday night in a UNM parking lot. The two walked to his room in the Gila Dorm along with LaMotte and another young man and they all played video games.

Fuentes allegedly shot LaMotte, killing him, and wounded the student, who fled with fourth person and sought medical help. Fuentes wound up on the roof of Mesa Vista Hall, where a criminal complaint contends he smashed multiple windows and left a handgun, keys and jeans on the roof. He was picked up by two individuals in a pickup truck around 1:40 a.m.

Fuentes was arrested in Los Lunas by New Mexico State Police around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He’s being charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

The vigil for LaMotte will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Haynes Park in Rio Rancho.