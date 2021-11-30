-
Young people in the last decades have had to study more than academics—they’ve had to learn what to do when a person shows up to your school with a gun…
As of Friday, May 14, there have been nearly 16,000 deaths due to guns so far this year in the United States, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.…
Let's Talk New Mexico THU 8/6, 8a: With federal agents being sent to Albuquerque to fight violent crime as part of Operation Legend, many in the community…
Gwyneth Doland of New Mexico PBS joins me to talk about the nuances and inner workings of the "Red Flag Bill" and what the proponents and opponents of the…
Recent mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio have locals looking for solutions to gun violence. Bernalillo County will host a series of community…
People in New Mexico are reeling from a mass shooting just a couple hundred miles away this weekend. The gunman, who killed 22 people at a Walmart in El…
Let's Talk New Mexico, 4/25 8a: This month, at least ten people have been killed in acts of violence or child abuse in Albuquerque alone. Each sudden…
School districts in New Mexico have options when it comes to trying to protect students and staff from violence. Rio Rancho Public Schools recently rolled…
Lawmakers have advanced a package of gun control bills in the state legislature. There are two bills that would expand background checks. Another would…
Gun control is an issue driving at least one local to the polls and to an Albuquerque gun show. Scott McLeod is a teacher at West Mesa High School and…