© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earmarks are aimed at addressing New Mexico’s housing shortage

KUNM | By Robert Frederick
Published August 20, 2026 at 5:51 PM MDT
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury on a tour hosted by Saranam's executive Director Tracy Weaver.
Robert Frederick
/
KUNM
On a tour of Saranam, which runs a transitional housing facility in northwest Albuquerque, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) hears from the organization's executive Director Tracy Weaver about the educational programming for residents on August 19, 2026.

This year’s congressional earmarks came through in part because President Trump "wasn’t even paying attention." That's according to U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M), who spoke after touring Saranam, a transitional housing facility located in northwest Albuquerque for families experiencing homelessness.

"That was a bipartisan deal that was cut [in January] by Congress while the president was bombing Venezuela," said Stansbury, "so he just let the budget bills go through."

Even so, the Republican majority only appropriated $1.35 million of the $4.7 million Stansbury requested in FY2026 for housing and homelessness grants. For that reason, she says earmark proposals — formally known as Community Project Funding grants — work best when the projects they fund can start small and grow.

Still, it's unclear how Bernalillo County's will build a new shelter for seniors who are experiencing homelessness after receiving only half of the $1.7 million requested.

Much clearer is how the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, which requested $1 million, can use the $250,000 it received to purchase and rehabilitate transitional housing for vulnerable families in crisis.

"The more dollars you have," said Stansbury, "the more homes you can fix."

Where the federal government is failing in addressing homelessness and affordable housing, Stansbury said state legislators can advance housing policies and cities should change local zoning laws, which is one of the biggest impediments to building affordable housing.

"So watch out, City Council," said Stansbury, "because... we want to make sure that we're advocating for the policies that need to change to make sure that our families can get into housing."

Before leaving the Saranam facility, Stansbury emphasized that anyone in a community — not just county or municipal governments — can make Community Project Funding grant proposals to their congressional representative.

"We will accept any proposal that comes through," said Stansbury. "We'll help you get your proposal in shape so that it can go through the appropriations process, but we have to actually have proposals to work with."

The application process for a Community Project Funding grant may vary slightly between Congressional offices, but the steps to submit proposals always include contacting the U.S. Representative’s office.
Tags
Local News SaranamCongresswoman Melanie StansburyMelanie StansburyU.S. Congresshousing for the homeless
Robert Frederick
Robert Frederick is the Senior Reporter at KUNM as of August, 2026. Throughout his journalism career, he has freelanced for a wide variety of outlets in print, radio, television, and online. Robert is also a journalism teacher and mentor, having taught students of all ages in Harvard's journalism program. Robert's awards include a year-long Nieman Fellowship and a radio series award from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. He is also a contributor to The Science Writers’ Handbook (2013 Da Capo).
See stories by Robert Frederick
Click here to sign up today!
Related Content