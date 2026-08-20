Gubernatorial candidates talk about health issues impacting New Mexicans

New Mexico gubernatorial candidates joined a public health panel on Thursday to share how they would approach the loss of federal funding and protecting Medicaid.

The New Mexico Alliance of Health Councils , a non-profit that supports health councils across the state and on tribal lands, hosted Republican Gregg Hull and Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard, who is running for lieutenant governor alongside Deb Haaland .

The candidates differed on how to approach federal cuts. Hull said the state should work toward sustainability to reduce overdependence on federal funding, adding that could include tapping the state’s sovereign wealth fund, which currently sits at $76 billion.

“So that way when we have a shift in the federal administration, that we don't end up losing the programs because we don't have the opportunity or the ability to fund some of these things on our own,” he said.

Garcia Richard said the state is heavily reliant on federal dollars for health care coverage. New Mexico has the highest rate of reliance on Medicaid in the country. She said she and Haaland will stand up to federal cuts.

“The biggest threat to New Mexicans health care access is cuts from the federal government, from the Trump administration. We have to fight back. We have to ensure that we have the funds here at home to cover Medicaid because our population cannot afford to lose health care coverage,” she said.

When asked for details, Hull said as a former mayor, he’s had experience fighting for resources.

“I believe that is absolutely an obligation and a responsibility of a governor to fight for every resource that we possibly can,” he said.

Garcia Richard said she and Haaland plan to continue the state legislature's efforts to fill gaps from federal cuts .

“So just ensuring that those programs remain in place, ensuring that we are committed, have a laser focus around funding for folks who may lose federal dollars,” she said.

The election takes place on Nov. 3rd.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

