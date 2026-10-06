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2026 Election: Compare the Candidates

KUNM
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:26 PM MDT
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Welcome to KUNM's Candidate Guide! All candidates were sent a survey invite link via email to contacts we found primarily through the Secretary of State, we deferred to emails listed on campaign websites as a second resort. The (i) indicates candidates who are incumbents.

While there are many positions up for election, not all are competitive. Many were decided in the June primary. KUNM is only highlighting competitive races. KUNM has made notes for context or fact-checking when necessary.

If you are a candidate and would like to respond, please email florianknowles@kunm.org
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