EPA Administrator announces oil and gas regulations rollback, but is unclear on details

On the final day of the annual meeting of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin spoke about his agency’s proposal to reconsider oil and gas regulations.

Outside, protestors led by the Sierra Club chanted “What do we want? Clean air. When do we want it? Now.”

Speaking to the protestors before Zeldin’s speech, former Santa Fe Mayor David Coss said solar power is “the direction we’re going to go in this country” after noting solar cells power sit atop the Santa Fe Convention Center where the NMOGA met.

But that’s not the direction of the EPA.

The EPA says it is reducing unnecessary regulations through its proposed reconsideration of oil and gas rules. But associations of oil and gas producers, including the Independent Petroleum Association of America and National Stripper Well Association, among others, understand the EPA’s forthcoming proposal will allow for more production and so increase air pollution.

Speaking in a separate press conference, EPA Administrator Zeldin was short on details regarding specifics of the proposal.

“The technical responses and the particular references to look towards with regards to these inquiries is something that our team would be able to provide as soon as I sign off on a final copy… in days, not weeks” Zeldin said.

The EPA’s proposal is expected to change rules for methane, which the United Nations Environment Programme says drives climate change . For that reason, industry groups reportedly support existing federal rules because they can cite them to “prove their environmental bona fides to investors and for export to countries that prioritize climate action.”

When the EPA does release its proposed rules, the public will be able to review and comment on them . In the meantime, the EPA press release mentions what the public can expect to see . They include likely rescinding the methane super emitter program , which allows certified third parties using EPA-approved remote sensing technology to “provide oil and gas owners and operators with timely notifications of super-emitter events,” or large leaks or releases of methane.

This is an ongoing story.

