“Nobody ever worried about water when I was growing up.”

Diane Denish, New Mexico’s lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2011, was reminiscing during a chat on her front patio in Albuquerque. Birds chirped and mature trees shaded her home. A nearby park offered five acres of green grass and trees, keeping signs of the state’s ongoing drought at bay.

Denish grew up in Hobbs, New Mexico, on the state’s eastern border with Texas. It was — and is — an oil town. Her grandfather was a travelling insurance salesman who passed through in the 1930s and stuck around during the town’s early “black gold rush,” when geologists and oilmen realized the Permian Basin had oil. The basin covers 55 counties in southeast New Mexico and Texas and today is among the largest oil producing regions on the planet.

Despite recent rains, New Mexico still suffers in the grip of a years-long drought. A statewide 50-Year Water Action Plan commissioned by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham predicts things will get worse, foreseeing an expected 25% decline in water supplies by 2070. The culprit: a warming climate, accelerated by burning the fossil fuels that are the state’s main source of revenue. While the Action Plan repeatedly mentions climate change, it doesn’t mention burning fossil fuels as a primary driver.

Growing up, Denish said the people around her thought about oil and gas, not water. She recalled a family friend with a well servicing business who had a ready answer for anybody who complained about the pervasive petroleum stink. “He would just say, ‘Honey, that’s the smell of money.’”

Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main Former Lieutenant Gov. Diane Denish at her home in Albuquerque.

Water didn’t factor in. “Nobody ever thought anything about it being a limited resource,” she said. “Nobody ever talked about water as a potential problem.” The oil industry did align with water issues in one way: “Everybody had swimming pools because they could afford them,” she said.

Despite the pools, in high school Denish and friends would sneak off to Carlsbad, 70 miles away, “just for fun, to do stuff on the river.” That’s the Pecos River, which bisects Carlsbad.

When they were done on the river, a massive flame curling from a flare stack at a Phillips gas plant outside of Hobbs was a beacon. “When you saw that coming from Carlsbad, you knew you were almost home,” she said.

Flares are how companies get rid of unwanted natural gas — usually chalked up to pipeline safety issues, maintenance or contamination — a practice that has been generally banned in New Mexico since 2022. Even so, oil and gas operators reported flaring 36,464 times in 2025. That burned enough natural gas to power about 7.7 million homes for a year and had an approximate market value of $33 million.

Natural gas is composed of roughly 90% methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a climate-warming gas. While flaring is better for the climate than releasing raw natural gas, flares still produce an abundance of carbon dioxide and a smorgasbord of additional toxic pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide, as well as black soot. Furthermore, a 2022 study found that more methane flows unburned through flares than previously thought.

At the time, flares were so common around Hobbs that they were part of Denish’s high school fight song:

In the west, mid dark oil derricks, friendly flares to view,

Stands the best of noble high schools,

Hobbs High, here’s to you…

“We didn’t know the flares weren’t friendly,” Denish said. “And now that we know it, we need to do something about it.”

Today, a hundred miles from Hobbs, Jackie Onsurez wants to do something about it.

Sitting in the shady, breezy courtyard at his family home in Loving, just a couple miles from the Pecos River, Onsurez talked of the decade he spent in Saudi Arabia, developing the aluminum and fertilizer industry there. An electrical engineer, he said, “We built the train tracks from one side of Saudi Arabia to the other. We built the shipping berths, we built the power grids. We did everything that it takes to build a minerals infrastructure.”

And, he said, “With respect to emissions, I helped [companies] develop their environmental programs for their plants.”

Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main Jackie Onsurez leans against a set of pipeline valves as he talks about environmental issues near his home in Loving.

In 2020 he returned to tiny Loving to care for his aging father. “I was one of these hometown boys that went away and got educated and came back,” Onsurez said.

He returned to a town he didn’t fully recognize. Loving had become a crossroads for the Delaware Basin, the most productive oil and gas field within the larger Permian Basin. Oil production in New Mexico has risen dramatically in the past decade, jumping from just over 12 million barrels in July 2016 to more than 75 million this July, the latest reported period.

Onsurez thought he could get a job working for an oil and gas company, but that didn’t pan out. So he took a job at the nearby Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, where the country’s transuranic radioactive waste is stored — and will continue to be stored underground for the next 10,000 years.

Looking around Loving, he saw the environment had changed. “One of the first issues that I saw was they were drilling near our school here down the road. And the flare was so loud, I called the state. I called everybody and nobody could do anything about it.” Onsurez said government agencies told him loud noises were a nuisance issue and not their problem.

Flaring isn’t just a nuisance. A study of 2016 data found that air pollution from U.S. oil and gas flares resulted in 410,000 asthma exacerbations, 2,200 new cases of childhood asthma and 7,500 excess deaths.

Onsurez said he couldn’t find the air quality data for Loving that he was used to finding in Saudi Arabia. He said he asked state agencies, “Why aren’t you guys monitoring the things that you should be monitoring?”

It is a question others have asked as well. The New Mexico Environment Department has monitored BTEX compounds, a family of airborne chemicals that signal leaks from oil and gas operations, only since late 2023, and not in Loving. For years the ozone levels in the Permian Basin should have qualified the area for protection under the U.S. Clean Air Act. But the EPA backed off under pressure from Texas in 2023. And New Mexico hasn’t pressed the case.

“Coming back, well, I’m a little bit more educated and a little smarter. And when I saw everything that was happening here, it’s like, we have to have responsible stewardship here,” he said. “I wasn’t against oil and gas, I was just trying to be sure that they were being good stewards.”

Environmental pollution isn’t new. Talking later along a dirt road between Loving and the Pecos River, Onsurez leans against pipeline valves poking out of the ground. This stretch of land between town and river is studded with wellsites and compressor stations. Behind him, a flare sparks on and off, with the river visible a few hundred feet to his right. Of the thousands of oil, gas and injection wells in New Mexico’s portion of the Permian Basin, more than 380 lie within a half mile of the Pecos.

Onsurez said that in his first year of college, he was assigned to make a film, “a story about the environment.” So he grabbed the family VHS camera and shot around town. He recalled coming across an oilfield crew skimming oil from a holding tank and funnelling the remaining foul water into a pipe. Then he followed the pipe.

“It made its way to the river through the mesquite bushes. And it was just falling into the Pecos River. And I didn’t know what it meant,” Onsurez said.

“I got a B on my assignment,” he said. “[The professor] said I would have gotten an A if I had understood what a carcinogen was.”

Onsurez understands now.

“A lot of people are dying of cancer,” he said. “They had to remove my thyroid. My mother died of leukemia.” He talks of reconnecting with a childhood friend after returning from overseas. The friend said of the Pecos, “I don’t know what’s wrong, but there’s no fish,” Onsurez recalled. Then he chokes up. “He died of cancer.”

Meanwhile, “People started coming to me and saying, ‘Hey man, there’s something going on with our air,’” he said. “There was pollution in the air. You can see it.” People told him there was an increase in the number of respiratory incidents at the schools.

To push for change, Onsurez ran for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in the upcoming election — the same position Denish held — but didn’t get enough signatures to make it on the primary slate. During his run, Onsurez said he stopped at a steakhouse in Santa Fe, the state’s capital, to drum up signatures and bumped into a lobbyist for a major oil company and a state legislator. The legislator, a Republican, dismissed him, he said.

But the lobbyist was friendly and knew about Onsurez and his campaign.

“So they’re out there, they’re lobbying,” he said. “They know how to play this game better than we do.

“Oil and gas here runs the engines of the state,” he said, but “we have to look at the pollution, we have to look at the water use, we have to look at the quality of living.”

He thinks what’s needed isn’t the end of oil and gas production, but something simpler: enforcement of the existing rules. “We need air monitoring here in Loving,” he said. “We need more people regulating the oil and gas industry.”

That may be happening. Onsurez spoke of meeting with Environment Department employees, and that James Kenney, the department secretary, told him that a new air monitoring station is on the way.

It has been on the way for years.

In 2022, OXY USA, one of the country’s biggest oil and gas producers, settled an air pollution case brought by WildEarth Guardians, a non-profit conservation group. That settlement included $500,000 for air quality and public health projects. In 2024, WildEarth Guardians gave that money to the state’s Environment Department, and this August, Michelle Miano, the department’s Environmental Protection Division director, said a mobile air monitoring lab should be in operation by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, recent studies have shown airborne radiation plumes flowing into Loving, as well as ozone levels that have exceeded federal Clean Air Act limits for years — both attributed to the pervasive oil and gas infrastructure.

Onsurez returns to the changes in Loving: the flaring, the rancid air, the drought, the missing wildlife.

“I think people see what I see. They’ve been here longer than I have,” Onsurez said. “I just came back with the tools to try to be a voice.”

