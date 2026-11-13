Health As We Live It

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OffCenter Arts has been a home for all kinds of artists, including unhoused folks, at its storefront in downtown Albuquerque. But after 22 years, it is losing its lease by the end of the year.
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After the unprecedented release of over 650 million gallons of water into the Rio Grande this summer, researchers have found the surge had a noticeable effect on trees closest to the riverbank.
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On Monday, the U.S. Senate advanced a bill that fast-tracks energy projects and aligns with President Trump’s “America First” energy agenda.
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An uptick of anti-homelessness technology and local municipal policy is causing people on Albuquerque’s streets to constantly be on the move, without rest.