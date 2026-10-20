Politics & Policy

-
Last month Zuni Pueblo and the Navajo Nation experienced catastrophic flooding. Unfortunately a new report shows that’s not uncommon. Natural disasters caused more than $4 billion in damages to tribal communities across the nation over a ten-year period. But there’s a shortfall in economic support from the federal government to address these impacts.
-
Election 2026: Larry "Lead" Marker want to bring a conservative view to NM's U.S. Senate representationLarry "Lead" Marker is a republican from southeast New Mexico who has worked in oil and gas, construction and farming and ranching. He says he wants to bring a conservative perspective to New Mexico's representation in the Senate.
-
Demoractic incumbent U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan wants to use another six years in the senate to bring back programs that were recently changed, and to make life more affordable for New Mexicans.