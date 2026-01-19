© 2026 KUNM
NMDOH urges vaccines amidst rising flu numbers

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published January 19, 2026 at 12:39 PM MST
Health officials recommend everyone 6-months or older receive an influenza vaccine every season for prevention.
Brandon Clifton
/
Courtesy of CDC
Health officials recommend everyone 6-months or older receive an influenza vaccine every season — October until May — for prevention, especially this year, which has shown high flu activity according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Flu is hitting New Mexico hard this year and the Department of Health is urging residents to get a seasonal flu shot to help curb the spread and — more importantly — to stay safe.

This time last year the flu represented about 7% of all emergency room visits. Now it's more than 10%.

DOH officials say flu activity is “very high” across the state and the country, but that the current flu vaccine is "solidly effective against the circulating (flu) virus, (and) new strains.”

The department recommends yearly flu vaccines for everyone starting at 6 months every flu season, which begins in October and runs until May.

Despite recent federal changes, the flu vaccine will continue to be covered by Medicare part B, New Mexico Medicaid, and all private insurers.

For kids 18 years old and under, vaccines are free regardless of insurance through the department’s Vaccines for Children program.

DOH recently announced changes allowing pharmacies and insurers to reference the state itself for recommendations in light of changes in federal immunization guidance.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
