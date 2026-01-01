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The Very, Very Large Array
Thursday 10:00PM - 1:00AM
Hosted by Elena "Ro" Wegmann
,
Norina Morales
,
Adam Aguirre
,
Tom McLaren
,
Spencer Bullock

New Mexico's international electronic music program.