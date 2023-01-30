Let's talk about improving our elections

As some states push to roll back voting rights and election deniers work to overturn election results, democracy itself is at stake in statehouses around the country. On the next Let's Talk New Mexico, we'll discuss how legislators could reshape democracy in our state.

New Mexico’s Democratic lawmakers are renewing a push for voting rights legislation that sputtered at the Roundhouse last year. Further, some legislators want to ask voters to use ranked choice voting for the state’s elections and open primaries to all voters regardless of their party affiliation. Meanwhile, some lawmakers are pushing to better pay and better protect election workers amid political violence.

How would you like to see elections change? And how should New Mexico protect the right to vote? Email letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.

GUESTS:

