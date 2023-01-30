© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about improving our elections

By Andrew Oxford
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST
election_mohammadaliviaFlickr.jpg
mohammadali via Flickr
/
Creative Commons License

As some states push to roll back voting rights and election deniers work to overturn election results, democracy itself is at stake in statehouses around the country. On the next Let's Talk New Mexico, we'll discuss how legislators could reshape democracy in our state.

New Mexico’s Democratic lawmakers are renewing a push for voting rights legislation that sputtered at the Roundhouse last year. Further, some legislators want to ask voters to use ranked choice voting for the state’s electionsand open primaries to all voters regardless of their party affiliation. Meanwhile, some lawmakers are pushing to better pay and better protect election workers amid political violence.

How would you like to see elections change? And how should New Mexico protect the right to vote? Email letstalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.

GUESTS:

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico Katy DuhiggAmanda López Askinvotingvoting rightselection lawprimary election
Stay Connected
Andrew Oxford
See stories by Andrew Oxford
Related Content
  • election signs
    News
    Let's talk about the 2022 election
    Megan Kamerick
    Voting for the 2022 midterms is over and most of the races are decided. What were you watching in this election? Were you surprised by the outcomes? This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we gather a group of journalists to discuss how it all went down and what it means for the next two years in New Mexico as we look ahead to the 2024 election.
  • santa fe voters
    News
    Let's talk about voters and voting
    Kaveh Mowahed
    On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss voters and voting. We’ll talk over the latest numbers for early and absentee voting and discuss what we can glean about voting trends through early voting, demographic changes in our region and what kinds of voting policies and voter education could help foster a stronger democracy.
Load More