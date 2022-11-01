Let's talk about voters and voting

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/03 8am: Election day is coming up November 8th. Most New Mexico voters show up to the polls that day but more and more are submitting ballots early – in person and by mail. Some pundits, politicians and think tanks see early voting as problematic while others consider it a method to add equity to elections. Groups like the League of Women Voters stay out of the political arguments and instead try to educate voters to encourage participation.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss voters and voting. We’ll talk over the latest numbers for early and absentee voting and discuss what we can glean about voting trends through early voting, demographic changes in our region and what kinds of voting policies and voter education could help foster a stronger democracy.

Do you think voting should be easier, or have we loosened the rules too much already? Are you concerned about getting away from work to cast a ballot on Election Day? Do you trust voting by mail? Why or why not? Share your ideas by emailing LetsTalk@kunm.org , tweeting #letstalkNM or calling in live during the show at (505) 277-5866.

Guests:

