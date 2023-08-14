© 2023 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about working remotely

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT
Chen
/
Pixabay https://pixabay.com/service/license-summary/

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/15 8am: Many of us are back to a life more like it was before the pandemic, including at our workplaces. However, many employers and employees saw the benefit of working from home or having a hybrid work schedule. Urban centers look and feel different as a result of the changing work patterns - leaving other businesses in city centers that cater to office workers struggling.

Last November, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all state employees to return to their offices after a report by the Legislative Finance Committee showed millions of dollars of state-owned office space empty. The announcement spurred an outcry from workers - many of whom live far from their Santa Fe offices. Conversely, some employers are embracing the flexibility of remote work and touting alternative work schedules. Meanwhile,

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll check in on the return to the office and we’d like to hear from you. Are you still working from home, or are you back at the workplace full time? How has work-life changed? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

Let's Talk New Mexico remote workersworkforcepandemic
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
