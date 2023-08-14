Let's talk about working remotely

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/15 8am: Many of us are back to a life more like it was before the pandemic, including at our workplaces. However, many employers and employees saw the benefit of working from home or having a hybrid work schedule. Urban centers look and feel different as a result of the changing work patterns - leaving other businesses in city centers that cater to office workers struggling.

Last November, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all state employees to return to their offices after a report by the Legislative Finance Committee showed millions of dollars of state-owned office space empty. The announcement spurred an outcry from workers - many of whom live far from their Santa Fe offices. Conversely, some employers are embracing the flexibility of remote work and touting alternative work schedules. Meanwhile,