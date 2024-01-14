© 2024 KUNM
Let's talk about the 2024 legislative session

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published January 14, 2024 at 4:06 PM MST
New Mexico Legislature

Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/18 8am: It’s time for another short legislative session focused on the state budget as New Mexico is seeing historically high revenue, mostly from oil and gas development. But a few other issues that either require budgeting or are authorized by the governor will be on lawmakers’ agendas. The governor is pushing for an array of public safety measures, including gun restrictions, while lawmakers are also focused on education reform, the state’s child welfare agency, and energy and the environment.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss key legislative issues with lawmakers and advocates. Are you following the legislative process or particular issues? Where do you think lawmakers and the governor should be focusing our financial resources? We want to hear from you. Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
