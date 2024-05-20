© 2024 KUNM
Let's talk wildlife management

By Bryce Dix
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT
Larry Lamsa
/
Flickr

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 5/23 8a: Wildlife in New Mexico is considered a public resource – meant to be enjoyed by all New Mexicans – regardless of wealth, privilege, or land ownership.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we will talk about a unique, one-of-a-kind system meant to offset damage caused by elk and incentivize private land conservation and attempts to reform and properly fund state agencies. We’ll also dive head-first into how the state manages our game and fish.

Are you an outdoors enthusiast or hunter? What should the public’s role be in wildlife conservation? Do you have thoughts on fishing license fees or how the state doles out hunting permits for big game animals?

Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at 505-277-5866 Thursday morning from 8 to 9 a.m.

Guests: 

Bryce Dix
Bryce Dix is our local host for NPR's Morning Edition.
