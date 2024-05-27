Let's talk about the 2024 primary election

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 5/30 8a: The 2024 primary elections are underway with early and absentee voting, but primary election day is Tuesday, June 4. In primary elections party members choose the candidates that will appear to represent them in the general election in November. Sometimes a party runs unopposed for a seat in the general election so the primary election has the effect of deciding the outcome.

Primaries have different rules for participation from general elections and even from state-to-state. New Mexico’s primary elections are “closed,” meaning that one must be registered with a party to vote, and only for that party’s candidates. However, state rules allow a voter to change their party affiliation at the polling site prior to casting a ballot and even allows for a voter to change it again prior to the general election.

On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico we will discuss primary elections, we’ll talk about some of the races in this primary, and we’ll go over implications on the November general election including which voters turn out when and why. We’d like to hear from you, too. Why is voting in primary elections important to you? Do you sit out until general elections or only vote in presidential elections? What kinds of issues or candidates would get you more engaged? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at 505-277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.