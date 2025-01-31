© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about costly medical malpractice insurance

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published January 31, 2025 at 6:50 PM MST
Stereotypes and stigma against people suffering with substance use disorders are ubiquitous, and the medical field is no different. Some doctors bias can act as a barrier to necessary care for those suffering from addiction, and allow small problems to have the time to develop into much more complicated, sometimes life-threatening conditions.
Sasun Bughdaryan
/
unsplash.com
Stereotypes and stigma against people suffering with substance use disorders are ubiquitous, and the medical field is no different. Some doctors bias can act as a barrier to necessary care for those suffering from addiction, and allow small problems to have the time to develop into much more complicated, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 2/6/25, 8am: In the State of the State address in mid-January Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for easing medical malpractice insurance expenses by having the state step in with its own insurance offering. Malpractice insurance in New Mexico surged in recent years with the second highest increases in the nation. She said it’s part of her strategy to grow our health care provider workforce by making those professions more affordable. The New Mexico Medical Society applauded the Governor for the suggestion.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss how problems with malpractice insurance affect providers in the state and their patients, along with possible policy solutions.

Should the state step in to help provide insurance for health care providers? Would you support systematic changes that could lead to lower insurance premiums, like lower caps for awards on lawsuits? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed is a reporter with KUNM who follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
See stories by Kaveh Mowahed