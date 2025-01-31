Let's talk about costly medical malpractice insurance

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 2/6/25, 8am: In the State of the State address in mid-January Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for easing medical malpractice insurance expenses by having the state step in with its own insurance offering. Malpractice insurance in New Mexico surged in recent years with the second highest increases in the nation. She said it’s part of her strategy to grow our health care provider workforce by making those professions more affordable. The New Mexico Medical Society applauded the Governor for the suggestion.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss how problems with malpractice insurance affect providers in the state and their patients, along with possible policy solutions.