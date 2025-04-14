© 2025 KUNM
Let's talk about cuts to federal grants for non-profits

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published April 14, 2025 at 6:19 PM MDT
Capuchin Soup Kitchen
/
flickr.com

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 4/17/25, 8am: In previous weeks KUNM has explored the effects on our state of federal workforce reductions and likely federal funding cuts to Medicaid. Now, we’ll discuss what cuts to federal grants mean for New Mexico’s nonprofit sector, from arts and humanities organizations to health care and legal services for underserved communities.

Last week the Washington Post and The Independent reported the Department of Government Efficiency took control of the website that handles federal grants, saying funding opportunities must now be submitted to them for review before posting. It is still unclear how DOGE’s involvement will impact disbursements.

Does your workplace rely on federal grants to serve your community? Should the federal government continue to fund local organizations? Is it appropriate for the President to choose how the money allocated by Congress is dispersed? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed produces our weekly live talkshow, "Let's Talk New Mexico." Kaveh also follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
