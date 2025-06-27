© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about protests

By Kaveh Mowahed
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
Protesters barricade a road on Sunday, June 11, 2023 near Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, holding signs and blocking cars from accessing the canyon. The barricade was erected to protest a public lands order banning new oil, gas and mining leases near the canyon.
Liam DeBonis
/
Source NM
Protesters barricade a road on Sunday, June 11, 2023 near Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, holding signs and blocking cars from accessing the canyon. The barricade was erected to protest a public lands order banning new oil, gas and mining leases near the canyon.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 7/3/25, 8am: Recently, nationwide protests have erupted in response to sweeping policy changes in the upper echelons of the federal government – from immigration and foreign aid, to what some regard as authoritarian actions by the new Trump administration. In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, others took to state capitols to voice their disdain with the electoral process. Before that, Black Lives Matter, the Occupy movement, multiple war protests, and civil rights demonstrators made waves.

In our region, organized protesting and the act of speaking out have deep roots – arguably reaching back to the time of European incursion. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss protests. Do they work? Which strategies are most effective? How have demonstrations and the responses to them evolved? Share your experiences at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Kaveh Mowahed
Kaveh Mowahed produces our weekly live talkshow, "Let's Talk New Mexico." Kaveh also follows government, public health and housing. Send story ideas to kaveh@kunm.org.
See stories by Kaveh Mowahed
  1. The strategy behind nonviolent protest movement in the U.S.
  2. Hundreds in Santa Fe voice their opposition to proposed public land sales
  3. Thousands in Albuquerque bring their voices to “No Kings Day” protest
  4. New Mexico joins national “No Kings Day” rallies against Trump policies