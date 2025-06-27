Let's talk about protests

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 7/3/25, 8am: Recently, nationwide protests have erupted in response to sweeping policy changes in the upper echelons of the federal government – from immigration and foreign aid, to what some regard as authoritarian actions by the new Trump administration. In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, others took to state capitols to voice their disdain with the electoral process. Before that, Black Lives Matter, the Occupy movement, multiple war protests, and civil rights demonstrators made waves.

In our region, organized protesting and the act of speaking out have deep roots – arguably reaching back to the time of European incursion. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss protests. Do they work? Which strategies are most effective? How have demonstrations and the responses to them evolved? Share your experiences at letstalk@kunm.org , leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.