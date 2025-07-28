Let's talk about gun violence and campus safety

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/31, 8am: Firearms are the leading cause of death for young people across the country. That danger hit close to home at the University of New Mexico last week as a gunshot detection device picked up shots at the Gila Dorm.

It’s reported that four teens met up at the dorm to play video games. One of them, now identified by police as the shooter, took the life of a 14-year-old and shot another teen who was later hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. The campus was placed on lockdown for the majority of last Friday, before an arrest later that afternoon. The suspected shooter made his first court appearance in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court facing one count of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He will remain in custody without bond.