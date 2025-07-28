© 2025 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about gun violence and campus safety

By Taylor Velazquez
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:41 PM MDT
Authorities block access to an area on the University of New Mexico campus near the student housing complex where two people were shot in the early morning hours in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, July 25, 2025.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
Authorities block access to an area on the University of New Mexico campus near the student housing complex where two people were shot in the early morning hours in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/31, 8am: Firearms are the leading cause of death for young people across the country. That danger hit close to home at the University of New Mexico last week as a gunshot detection device picked up shots at the Gila Dorm.

It’s reported that four teens met up at the dorm to play video games. One of them, now identified by police as the shooter, took the life of a 14-year-old and shot another teen who was later hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. The campus was placed on lockdown for the majority of last Friday, before an arrest later that afternoon. The suspected shooter made his first court appearance in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court facing one count of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He will remain in custody without bond.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the impacts on the University’s community, and young people, who are facing the increasing threat of gun violence. Do you attend UNM or live in the community? Do you feel safe? If not, what safety protocols do you think could be implemented? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
