Let's Talk about New Mexicans losing food assistance

Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/16, 9am

Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA) changes work requirements for SNAP — formerly known as food stamps. Many New Mexicans who used to be exempt from the requirements — including veterans, the homeless and people who live in rural counties with few employment opportunities — are now required to work at least 80 hours a month in order to receive food assistance. Those who are unable to do so after June 1st, 2026, will be locked out of the SNAP system for three years. New Mexico Voices for Children estimates that up to 55,000 New Mexicans could lose their benefits due to these new requirements.

However, some New Mexicans could still be eligible for an exemption, or they may be meeting the requirements for employment, and not even know it. The New Mexico Center for Law and Poverty has begun a new educational campaign to get the word out about how these changes will affect New Mexicans, and how SNAP recipients can find out if they are exempt due to physical impairments or hardship, or whether they are already meeting the work requirements through volunteer work or community service.