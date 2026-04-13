Let's Talk about New Mexicans losing food assistance
Let’s Talk New Mexico 4/16, 9am
Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA) changes work requirements for SNAP — formerly known as food stamps. Many New Mexicans who used to be exempt from the requirements — including veterans, the homeless and people who live in rural counties with few employment opportunities — are now required to work at least 80 hours a month in order to receive food assistance. Those who are unable to do so after June 1st, 2026, will be locked out of the SNAP system for three years. New Mexico Voices for Children estimates that up to 55,000 New Mexicans could lose their benefits due to these new requirements.
However, some New Mexicans could still be eligible for an exemption, or they may be meeting the requirements for employment, and not even know it. The New Mexico Center for Law and Poverty has begun a new educational campaign to get the word out about how these changes will affect New Mexicans, and how SNAP recipients can find out if they are exempt due to physical impairments or hardship, or whether they are already meeting the work requirements through volunteer work or community service.
On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing these changes and how the state can also help New Mexicans meet the new requirements. And we want you to join in the conversation! Are you a SNAP beneficiary? What would losing your benefits do to your ability to feed your family? Are you someone who was formerly exempt from SNAP work requirements, like a veteran or person who lives in a rural New Mexico county? How are these changes affecting you? Leave us a message at the link above, send us your thoughts to LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866, Thursday morning at 9.