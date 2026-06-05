Let's talk about the post-primary political landscape

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/11, 9a: A sometimes wild, sometimes mild primary election season has ended, and we now know who’ll be on the ballot in November. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at the upcoming gubernatorial race, which state legislature seats might have competitive contests, and check the overall political vibe as we head toward the general election,less than five months away.

And we’d love for you to weigh in. Are the candidates paying attention to issues that are important to you? What should they be talking about, and what should the candidates prioritize?

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Leave a message using the link on this page, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.