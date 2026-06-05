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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about the post-primary political landscape

By Mark Haslett
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:52 PM MDT
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in Rio Rancho, N.M., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/11, 9a: A sometimes wild, sometimes mild primary election season has ended, and we now know who’ll be on the ballot in November. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at the upcoming gubernatorial race, which state legislature seats might have competitive contests, and check the overall political vibe as we head toward the general election,less than five months away.

And we’d love for you to weigh in. Are the candidates paying attention to issues that are important to you? What should they be talking about, and what should the candidates prioritize?

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Leave a message using the link on this page, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

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Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett began work in public radio in 2006 at High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, Kansas. Haslett has worked for newspapers and radio stations across the Southwest and earned numerous Texas AP Broadcasters awards for news reporting. His work has been broadcast across Texas NPR member stations, as well as the NPR Newscast and All Things Considered.
See stories by Mark Haslett