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KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

Joy Clark

By DJ Loh
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:22 PM MDT
Singer-Songwriter Joy Clark
Singer-Songwriter Joy Clark

Singer-songwriter Joy Clark shared her blend of Louisiana rhythms, conscious folk, and classic soul in an intimate, acoustic performance on the KUNM Music Library couch. She played tracks from her recent debut albumTell It to the Wind, produced by four-time Grammy-nominated Margaret Becker, as well as some new work. She sat down with DJ Loh for the interview and performance ahead of the Queer Joy Fest at the KiMo Theatre.

Interviewed & engineered by: DJ Loh

DJ Loh and Joy Clark at KUNM Studios
Jessica Allen
DJ Loh and Joy Clark at KUNM Studios

Listen to the full session above, then keep the vibe going with the Artist Curated Playlist below.

Studio 505
DJ Loh
DJ Loh (shiloh burton, they/them) is a story artist, educator, and host of Sonic Spectrum Sessions on KUNM 89.9 FM. Airing Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m., the program is rooted in connection and care, centering trans, non-binary, genderqueer, gender-expansive, and femme-forward voices through carefully curated music, conversation, and storytelling. DJ Loh invites listeners to gather in sound, story, and solidarity, moving beyond the binary in a slow down, fluid frequency flow.
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