Singer-songwriter Joy Clark shared her blend of Louisiana rhythms, conscious folk, and classic soul in an intimate, acoustic performance on the KUNM Music Library couch. She played tracks from her recent debut albumTell It to the Wind, produced by four-time Grammy-nominated Margaret Becker, as well as some new work. She sat down with DJ Loh for the interview and performance ahead of the Queer Joy Fest at the KiMo Theatre.

Interviewed & engineered by: DJ Loh

Jessica Allen DJ Loh and Joy Clark at KUNM Studios

Listen to the full session above, then keep the vibe going with the Artist Curated Playlist below.