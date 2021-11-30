-
UPDATE 8/16: The EPA has withdrawn the decision to allow M-44's for wildlife control, according to NMPoliticalReport.com, saying the issue warrants…
Conservation groups are criticizing the Trump Administration’s new Endangered Species Act rules, saying they weaken the law. They’re concerned the rules…
The public can now weigh in on whether to ban controversial ‘cyanide bombs’ that federal officials use for wildlife control.The ‘cyanide bombs’ are called…
There are only 114 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in the U.S. and conservationists say inbreeeding is stifling their survival. Activist groups want the…
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s administration last week targeting a plan to build a wall along the U.S.…