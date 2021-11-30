Coronavirus Testing

-
Retailer CVS announced plans last week to double its COVID-19 drive-through test sites at locations across the U.S., including in two Mountain West states.
-
People out in the streets protesting police brutality and systemic racism face the health risks of being in large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.…
-
State of New Mexico officials have said that no one should have to pay to get tested for COVID-19, but a nurse at UNM Hospitals received a $1500 bill for…
-
Access to medical care could not be more important than it is at this moment. And plenty of people either don’t have health insurance or lost it because…
-
As of May 14, 5,503 New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19, with health care workers among the most likely to be exposed to the virus. Catherine…
-
As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham eases restrictions in New Mexico starting Saturday, we talk about the factors that signal when and how to reopen the…