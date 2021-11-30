Daymon Ely

-
Coronavirus has infiltrated the Roundhouse, where New Mexico’s legislators are in the early weeks of a 60-day session. Since mid-January when the session…
-
New Mexico has a gun death rate higher than the national average, and two-thirds of those deaths are suicides. The Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order…
-
Last year’s State Ethics Commission Act allowed New Mexico to join the 46 states that have similar independent good government panels. The State Ethics…
-
For decades, legislators have repeatedly fumbled the creation of an ethics commission to stop government corruption. But voters demanded one…