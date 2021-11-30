-
Water has always been at the center of the controversy over Santolina, a massive project planned for over 20 square miles on a dusty mesa west of…
Stories of outsiders coming to New Mexico to exploit the state's resources are nothing new – think Spanish colonization.That’s how many critics see…
Tax subsidies are often used as a kind of sweet carrot to incentivize developers to invest in abandoned or run down parts of cities, bringing resources…
The Bernalillo County approval process for a huge housing development on Albuquerque’s west side stalled on Thursday.The county planning commission chair…
Bernalillo County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the Santolina Master Plan and zoning. The huge development west of Albuquerque is to include…
KUNM Call In Show 5/7 8a: Bernalillo County commissioners are considering a residential development plan to build almost 40,000 new homes west of…
The Bernalillo County Commission will hear testimony this week about a controversial proposal to build a huge planned community west of Albuquerque.If…