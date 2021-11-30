-
Some folks who receive Social Security disability benefits qualify for a free federal work program that can help them find a job.Few eligible New Mexicans…
Students with disabilities who had to leave the state in order to attend high schools that met their needs are now eligible for the New Mexico Lottery…
New Mexico’s next governor will inherit the task of turning around a struggling public education system. This year a judge ruled the state has violated…
New Mexico’s Public Education Department is planning to appeal a court ruling last month that found the state violated the rights of at-risk students by…
The state of New Mexico has violated students’ constitutional rights by failing to provide an adequate public education, according to a landmark decision…
A state court ruled Friday that New Mexico’s education system fails to provide an adequate education to at-risk students, as required by the state’s…
People with intellectual disabilities experience sexual assault and abuse at an alarmingly high rate. Lawmakers in a handful of states across the U.S.…
8/12 Sat 9a: This week on The Children's Hour, the studio will go to the dogs, and their masters. Learn about assistance dogs with our friends from…
The Children's Hour crew welcomed into the studios our furry friends and their human companions from Assistance Dogs of the West. From picking up pencils…
Sat 4/16, 9a: The Children's Hour crew welcomes our friends from Best Buddies New Mexico into the studio talking about inclusive friendship. Also we'll…