One of the first steps in pursuing justice in a homicide or missing person case is identifying the deceased person. A tool created by researchers at the…
Recent surveys show that the U.S. Latino population is skeptical and mistrusts the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 30% saying they are unlikely to get it.…
Studies about kidney disease in the United States have historically left out Native Americans, but a pair of researchers at the University of New Mexico…
The National Institutes of Health is in Albuquerque this week for its All of Us Research Program to better tailor medical treatment to individual…
Communities held marches across the nation over the weekend in support of science and scientific research.Laura Paskus is the environment reporter for…
It’s expensive and it takes years to get a new drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. So researchers at the University of New Mexico are…
Chimpanzees have been bred for research here since the 1950s, and at one point, the state was home to the largest captive chimpanzee colony on the planet.…
When do mental health disorders begin? Researchers in New Mexico, Nebraska and Louisiana are going to be scanning 230 adolescent brains to find when…