Almost exactly a year after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham first ordered K-12 schools closed to reduce spread of the coronavirus, her administration…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/9, 8a: Summer break looks different for youth across New Mexico this year. On this week's Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about…
Episode 50 is all about athletes and sports, and the pandemic's impacts on the players, the communities, the economy—and our spirits. What are games like…
Episode 49 is all about the elections that are still coming up and the 2020 census. Advocates tell us that New Mexico is hard to count because it's big,…
Episode 48 dives back into how the pandemic is affecting people experiencing homelessness. KUNM's Hannah Colton goes further into the story of the city…
Nationally, about 43,000 immigration court hearings have been canceled as a result of the federal government shutdown. It’s estimated that 20,000 more…
Let's Talk New Mexico 1/17 8a: How is the partial federal government shutdown playing out in New Mexico as it drags on for its fourth week with no end in…
President Trump is addressing the nation about border security tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 8). Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer will give a…
Let's Talk New Mexico 1/24 8a: Call now 277-KUNM or 277-5866. This weekend thousands of New Mexicans braced for an uncertain work week after failed budget…