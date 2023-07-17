Let's Talk about special education

New Mexico has historically struggled when it comes to education, and while educational outcomes are low overall, they’re even lower for special education. It’s estimated that 16.5%, or, just over 50 thousand students in New Mexico needed special education services in the 2022-2023 school year – a rate higher than the latest national data shows.

Test scores are also significantly lower for special education students with only 15% being proficient in literacy, 9% proficient in art and science, and only 6% proficient in math. Nearly a third of special education students did not graduate from high school in 2021.

The landmark decision in Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico set out to address chronic achievement gaps in special education, however even with the legislative investments few interventions have specifically addressed special education.

In May, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an Executive Order that would establish the Office of Special Education to operate under the Public Education Department. The goals of the office are requiring professional development for special education teachers, promoting recruitment and retention of those educators, and enhancing assistance for behavior management of students.

