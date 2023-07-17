© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about special education

By Taylor Velazquez
Published July 17, 2023 at 1:22 AM MDT
Ajenw
/
Wikimedia Commons

New Mexico has historically struggled when it comes to education, and while educational outcomes are low overall, they’re even lower for special education. It’s estimated that 16.5%, or, just over 50 thousand students in New Mexico needed special education services in the 2022-2023 school year – a rate higher than the latest national data shows.

Test scores are also significantly lower for special education students with only 15% being proficient in literacy, 9% proficient in art and science, and only 6% proficient in math. Nearly a third of special education students did not graduate from high school in 2021.

The landmark decision in Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico set out to address chronic achievement gaps in special education, however even with the legislative investments few interventions have specifically addressed special education.

In May, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an Executive Order that would establish the Office of Special Education to operate under the Public Education Department. The goals of the office are requiring professional development for special education teachers, promoting recruitment and retention of those educators, and enhancing assistance for behavior management of students.

On this week’s show we’ll hear from experts, parents, lawyers, and school board members about what it will take to close achievement gaps and ensure that special education students are receiving an equitable education. Are you a parent of a special education student? What services do you think are missing? Email letstalk@kunm.org , leave us a voice message by pressing “record” below, or call in live during the show Thursday morning at 8.

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico Let's Talk New Mexicospecial educationEducation EquityOffice of Special Education
Stay Connected
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez
Related Content
  • Local News
    Governor creates state's first Office of Special Education
    Taylor Velazquez
    Governor Lujan Grisham recently signed an executive order to create the Office of Special Education, which is the first of its kind in New Mexico. A special education advocate spoke more about what gaps currently exist and how this office should work to bridge them.
  • News
    Let's Talk Yazzie/Martinez update
    Taylor Velazquez
    In 2018, a judge ruled in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that New Mexico was failing to provide an equitable education to students who are low-income, Native American, have disabilities or are English language learners. This means that the state is in direct violation of the education clause in the New Mexico State Constitution.
Load More