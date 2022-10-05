Stansbury seeks to retain seat in CD1 against Republican challenger and write-in candidate

Early voting begins October 11 and voters will choose who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. In District 1 Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes and independent write-in candidate Victoria Gonzales are running against Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury.

Following redistricting last year, CD1, which has been in Democratic hands since 2009, now includes parts of Rio Rancho, along with central and southeastern parts of the state, like Santa Rosa, Fort Sumner and Carrizozo and there will be a slight increase in Republican voters.

Stansbury won a six-way race for the CD1 seat in the 2021 special election when then-Rep. Deb Haaland became U.S. Interior Secretary. In her re-election campaign, Stansbury has focused on her support of abortion rights and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will bring $3.7 billion dollars to help improve New Mexico’s broadband, water and roads.

"Over the last year I’ve co-sponsored over 300 bills to address public safety, healthcare, education and community well-being," said Stansbury. "And I’ve introduced over a half dozen pieces of legislation to tackle drought, education and protect our sacred lands."

Michelle Garcia Holmes said her top priorities would be tackling crime such as human trafficking and fentanyl-related deaths. She said she wants to provide more funding for the police and implement a stricter immigration policy.

"Because our families deserve safe cities, a secure border and lower gas prices," said Garcia Holmes.

She calls herself "pro-life" and said during the primary she opposes taxpayer-funded abortion. Garcia Holmes is a retired Albuquerque Police Department detective and a former chief of staff in the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office under Gary King, where she established the first statewide corruption division.

Back in May, the Albuquerque Journal gave its endorsement to Garcia Holmes stating that, “she’s tough as nails but compassionate.”

Victoria Gonzales, the independent write-in candidate, is the director of School and Community Initiatives at Special Olympics New Mexico.

