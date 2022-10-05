© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Stansbury seeks to retain seat in CD1 against Republican challenger and write-in candidate

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published October 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM MDT
Stansbury:Garcia Homes.jpeg
U.S. House of Representatives/ Ballotpedia
For the New Mexico Congressional District 1 election, Republican candidate Michelle Garcia Holmes will be running against Democratic Incumbent Melanie Stansbury.

Early voting begins October 11 and voters will choose who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. In District 1 Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes and independent write-in candidate Victoria Gonzales are running against Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury.

Following redistricting last year, CD1, which has been in Democratic hands since 2009, now includes parts of Rio Rancho, along with central and southeastern parts of the state, like Santa Rosa, Fort Sumner and Carrizozo and there will be a slight increase in Republican voters.

Stansbury won a six-way race for the CD1 seat in the 2021 special election when then-Rep. Deb Haaland became U.S. Interior Secretary. In her re-election campaign, Stansbury has focused on her support of abortion rights and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will bring $3.7 billion dollars to help improve New Mexico’s broadband, water and roads.

"Over the last year I’ve co-sponsored over 300 bills to address public safety, healthcare, education and community well-being," said Stansbury. "And I’ve introduced over a half dozen pieces of legislation to tackle drought, education and protect our sacred lands."

Michelle Garcia Holmes said her top priorities would be tackling crime such as human trafficking and fentanyl-related deaths. She said she wants to provide more funding for the police and implement a stricter immigration policy.

"Because our families deserve safe cities, a secure border and lower gas prices," said Garcia Holmes.

She calls herself "pro-life" and said during the primary she opposes taxpayer-funded abortion. Garcia Holmes is a retired Albuquerque Police Department detective and a former chief of staff in the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office under Gary King, where she established the first statewide corruption division.

Back in May, the Albuquerque Journal gave its endorsement to Garcia Holmes stating that, “she’s tough as nails but compassionate.”

Victoria Gonzales, the independent write-in candidate, is the director of School and Community Initiatives at Special Olympics New Mexico.

Tags
Local News Congresswoman Melanie StansburyMichelle Garcia HolmesVictoria Gonzales Congressional District 1U.S. CongressDeb HaalandDemocratRepublicanElection DayBipartisan Infrastructure LawNM Elections 2022
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
Load More