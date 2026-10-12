Advocates stage a sit-in for the right to rest

On World Homeless Day on Saturday, no police stopped by Robinson Park in downtown Albuquerque to enforce new rules that close the park several times a day, including in the middle of the afternoon. But protestors violated those rules to support the homeless.

“I came here today because I don't think it's right,” said Tom Frenchman. “I know that people shouldn't camp out in the park. But basic civil rights? You could come here, lay underneath the trees, and enjoy yourself, as long as you're not breaking the law. So I will fight, go to jail, or do anything to protect people's rights.”

The Mayor’s office says the new rules deter criminal activity and allow city crews to do maintenance, pick up trash, and connect people with social services. But different signs say different things about the park’s hours. So it depends how people enter the park as to which rules they see.

One protester who identified herself as Mama Rose, said she paid her taxes, has a right to be at the park, and that everyone deserves a place to rest.

“Just because we're out on the street doesn't mean we're bad people,” she said. “Come on, you're going to close a park down and tell us to leave. Where are we going to go now?”

The protest was organized by Homeless Union, an organization that seeks to empower people who are currently unhoused and ensure their voices are included in the decisions that involve them.

“I think the ideal next step for us,” said the Homeless Union’s Terra Honaker, “is for everyone to have the same goal. We want to see people with stability and housing and security, right?”

Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Director Terry Brunner previously described the new restricted hours as a preliminary plan that would last from three months to a year, according to Downtown Albuquerque News. But the plan has divided Albuquerque’s city council.

On Sunday afternoon, 24 hours after the protest ended, Albuquerque police officers were present and the park appeared closed.

This is an ongoing story.

