Caleb Hubbard, assistant professor of entomology, plant pathology and weed science at New Mexico State University, said after delivering multiple talks about the dangers of the New World screwworm, he decided he was mostly preaching to the choir and created a manual to reach a broader audience.

He explained the parasitic fly was eradicated in the U.S. more than 50 years ago but returned to Texas earlier this year and was then confirmed in Arizona and New Mexico, which now has 41 cases. He was struck by how many people are unfamiliar with the pest and the damage it can cause.

"We wanted people to have information. I hope that people in general can be like, 'Oh, hey, my mom has horses. Well, here's this article,' and then kind of pointing to the additional resources," Hubbard emphasized.

The blue-green metallic-colored screwworm is about the size of a housefly but poses an outsized threat by causing severe damage and lesions, which can be fatal to cattle, wildlife and even pets. The guide includes pictures of real infections and aims to illustrate the seriousness of the parasite.

Parasites like the screwworm would not typically survive New Mexico's winter temperatures but the Southwest is rapidly warming due to climate change. Hubbard pointed out if this winter is as warm as the previous one, cases will drop off in the northern part of the state but could still increase in the southern half.

"People are putting their eggs in the basket of colder temperatures and we can have our fingers crossed. But if it's anything like last year, it's going to continue to get worse," Hubbard stressed.

Federal agencies are currently releasing sterile male flies to disrupt reproduction and help eliminate screwworm populations over time but Hubbard cautioned right now, they cannot be produced fast enough.

"As New Mexico is getting all of the flies because we're having this massive outbreak, well, what does that mean? It means Texas isn't getting the same number of flies. So now you're seeing Texas have these additional cases," Hubbard observed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said a large-scale infestation in New Mexico could cost cattle producers at least $130 million, with a statewide economic impact of more than $300 million.

